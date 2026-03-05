Dog owner presents dramatic pup's biggest overreactions: "It's best if no one leave his side ever"
Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the golden retriever dog is known for reacting very emotionally to things in his life, with his numerous successful Insta and TikTok hits focusing on one emotion in particular: sadness.
At the weekend, Wally's owner Julia landed another viral hit with a video in which she presents her four-legged friend's three biggest overreactions.
Basically, Wally is saddened to despair in all three scenes – or at least appears to be.
The first moment is by far the most understandable, in which the dog presses his head against the sofa in frustration.
The reason? Julia has just told him that she and her husband Tim are going on vacation – but in this case without their furry friend.
It's hardly surprising that Wally isn't exactly bubbling over with enthusiasm at this moment.
Scene two is easier to digest. After a day at the beach, Wally sits in the car still wet. Now he's supposed to go home. But that doesn't seem to suit him at all!
He sits there with his head hanging down, looking highly frustrated, as if the world is coming to an end.
The most dramatic moment comes in the last of the three snippets.
Viral video shows emotional golden retriever dog Wally
This time, Wally is once again in the car, where he has to say goodbye after a visit to Julia's mother. In the scene, Wally closes his eyes as if he wants to escape the situation through dissociation.
"It's best if no one leave his side ever," jokes the video's caption.
While the poor dog looks despondent, everyone else who doesn't take the video too seriously can have a good laugh.
To be fair, many of them are also giving out heart emojis in moral support!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world