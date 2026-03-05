Dog owner presents dramatic pup's biggest overreactions: "It's best if no one leave his side ever"

Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the golden retriever dog is known for reacting very emotionally to things in his life, with his numerous successful Insta and TikTok hits focusing on one emotion in particular: sadness.

Golden retriever dog Wally is now known on social media for being particularly emotional. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

At the weekend, Wally's owner Julia landed another viral hit with a video in which she presents her four-legged friend's three biggest overreactions.

Basically, Wally is saddened to despair in all three scenes – or at least appears to be.

The first moment is by far the most understandable, in which the dog presses his head against the sofa in frustration.

The reason? Julia has just told him that she and her husband Tim are going on vacation – but in this case without their furry friend.

It's hardly surprising that Wally isn't exactly bubbling over with enthusiasm at this moment.

Scene two is easier to digest. After a day at the beach, Wally sits in the car still wet. Now he's supposed to go home. But that doesn't seem to suit him at all!

He sits there with his head hanging down, looking highly frustrated, as if the world is coming to an end.

The most dramatic moment comes in the last of the three snippets.