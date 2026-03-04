Tiny dog's sweet friendship with old man in a nursing home goes viral: "Soul mates in another life"

Australia - Prinnie the miniature poodle dog is a real star online, but what her fans love most is her unusual friendship with an elderly man who lives in a nursing home.

Prinnie the dog and John are inseparable. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@prinniethepoodle

On her own Instagram account, Prinnie's fans can follow her on her everyday adventures, but her followers are particularly keen on videos showing her special bond with senior citizen John.

Time and again, the clips go viral online, including a video from mid-February that captures the special bond between the miniature poodle and her neighbor.

Her owner Madi is out walking Prinnie around the neighborhood when the dog notices a pedestrian a few yards in front of her.

When the miniature poodle realizes who is walking ahead, there is no stopping her.

Prinnie jumps up and down and wags her tail enthusiastically, before taking off at a quick sprint towards her bestie. The older man reacts just as enthusiastically to the sight of the little dog.