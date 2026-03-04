Dog nearly dies after eating moldy snack in horrifying footage: "The scariest week of my life"
Canada - Dog mom, Kylie, almost lost her best buddy after Remi, her Australian shepherd, licked up some moldy coffee creamer.
31-year-old Kylie Dixon lives with Remi, an eight-year-old Australian Shepherd, in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Their daily walk on February 11 ended in disaster when Remi dug a coffee creamer container out of the snow and gobbled down the moldy contents before Kylie could react.
When Kylie got the container away from Remi she realized it was covered in black mold.
"His symptoms started within an hour," she told Newsweek.
"He started shaking, and his eyes were darting from side to side. He couldn’t walk properly and kept falling," she continued. She added that the dog couldn't stop trembling.
Kylie rushed Remi to the vet, who gave him an injection for nausea as well as Diazepam and activated charcoal.
Seizures sent this dog to the hospital
Kylie hoped the trip to the vet had done the trick, but unfortunately, the poor pooch just got sicker.
Remi started having frequent seizures, so Kylie took him back.
"When we went back the second time, they gave him more Diazepam, hooked him up to IV fluids, and gave him a fan to help bring his temperature back down," the Canadian shared.
The dog's condition was so critical that he had to go to a clinic, where he could be monitored for 24 hours.
Vets gave Remi, antiepileptic drugs, infusions, a urinary catheter, and a feeding tube.
He was then diagnosed with mycotoxicosis, a potentially fatal disease caused by the ingestion of mold. Luckily, Remi recovered.
Kylie shared her terrifying story on TikTok to help raise awareness.
"Before you judge me, my dogs are my entire life and this incident has almost destroyed me," the pet owner wrote in her post. "The scariest week of my life."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliedixon94