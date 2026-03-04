Dog nearly dies after eating moldy snack in horrifying footage: "The scariest week of my life"

Canada - Dog mom, Kylie, almost lost her best buddy after Remi, her Australian shepherd, licked up some moldy coffee creamer.

A moldy snack almost killed this little Australian shepherd dog. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliedixon94

31-year-old Kylie Dixon lives with Remi, an eight-year-old Australian Shepherd, in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Their daily walk on February 11 ended in disaster when Remi dug a coffee creamer container out of the snow and gobbled down the moldy contents before Kylie could react.

When Kylie got the container away from Remi she realized it was covered in black mold.

"His symptoms started within an hour," she told Newsweek.

"He started shaking, and his eyes were darting from side to side. He couldn’t walk properly and kept falling," she continued. She added that the dog couldn't stop trembling.

Kylie rushed Remi to the vet, who gave him an injection for nausea as well as Diazepam and activated charcoal.