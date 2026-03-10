Lost French bulldog found a year later – and almost 200 miles from home!
Leesburg, Georgia - Luckily, a French bulldog found in Leesburg, Georgia had a microchip. This dog was almost 200 miles from home!
When the black and brown dog arrived at the Lee County Animal Shelter, rescue officer Sarah McMullen immediately checked for a microchip.
Thankfully, this doggo was chipped and registered, but the entries shocked McMullen.
"I found six different hands that I could track that this dog had gone through,” Officer McMullen told WALB News 10.
"And every set of hands had a different name for him," she added, with his most recent moniker being Toussaint.
But the real bombshell was that he'd been found almost 180 miles from his last registered home in Atlanta, Georgia. McMullen immediately tracked down the pooch's owner.
"I got an alert on my phone saying that 'Your dog has been located,'" Nikki Porcher, Toussaint's owner, also told WALB. "'Please call this number.' And the area code was a 229 number. So I was like, 'Well, that's interesting.’”
Porcher had been looking for her adopted French Bulldog for over a year – she said he was stolen right off her front porch.
Toussaint stayed at the animal shelter until Porcher could make the three-hour drive to reunite with her pup.
This dog owner is thrilled to have her dog home
The stocky dog's owner had lost hope of seeing him ever again, so she was more than thrilled to finally have Toussaint back.
"The Toussaint that I picked up from that shelter was very rambunctious. He was huge. He had been eating really good. And it just seemed like he'd never met a stranger," said Porcher.
Porcher later shared her joy on Facebook, saying, "For those who remember how happy I was when Toussaint joined the family, also remember how sad I was when he left. Well, happy endings do come true!"
Porcher urged fellow pet owners to get their animals microchipped and registered because her story shows "you never know" what might happen.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Lee County Animal Shelter