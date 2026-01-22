Dog owner thinks she is rescuing a Labrador puppy – soon she finds out the bizarre truth!

New York, New York - Malia Bowman thought she had rescued a cute Labrador puppy, but quickly realized that something was very wrong with the dog !

Sierra the dog turned out to be a Great Dane mix. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@millie_the_moo_dane

The New Yorker shared a video of the then still young Sierra on Instagram with onscreen text reading, "POV: you bring home your 'lab' rescue and try to guess what breed she really is."

In the clip, the dog lover notes that the paws seem a bit large for a ten-week-old Labrador puppy.

To be on the safe side, Bowman decided to have a DNA test done.

It turned out that the cute puppy is only a small part Lab, as Sierra's mom revealed to Newsweek.

"She’s a Great Dane mix, and we adopted her from Saving Grace in North Carolina. We had so much fun guessing her breed and then doing a Wisdom Panel test to finally find out what she was made of," the pet owner explained.

"As it turns out, she was 50% Great Dane, 12.5% American foxhound, 12.5 % husky, 12.5% lab, and 12.5 % unspecified terrier!"

This also meant that the dog would probably grow to be a lot bigger than initially expected.

The video of little Sierra, which is now several years old, has gone viral with millions of views.