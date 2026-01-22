Dog owner thinks she is rescuing a Labrador puppy – soon she finds out the bizarre truth!
New York, New York - Malia Bowman thought she had rescued a cute Labrador puppy, but quickly realized that something was very wrong with the dog!
The New Yorker shared a video of the then still young Sierra on Instagram with onscreen text reading, "POV: you bring home your 'lab' rescue and try to guess what breed she really is."
In the clip, the dog lover notes that the paws seem a bit large for a ten-week-old Labrador puppy.
To be on the safe side, Bowman decided to have a DNA test done.
It turned out that the cute puppy is only a small part Lab, as Sierra's mom revealed to Newsweek.
"She’s a Great Dane mix, and we adopted her from Saving Grace in North Carolina. We had so much fun guessing her breed and then doing a Wisdom Panel test to finally find out what she was made of," the pet owner explained.
"As it turns out, she was 50% Great Dane, 12.5% American foxhound, 12.5 % husky, 12.5% lab, and 12.5 % unspecified terrier!"
This also meant that the dog would probably grow to be a lot bigger than initially expected.
The video of little Sierra, which is now several years old, has gone viral with millions of views.
Dog mom embraces her "surprise" Great Dane!
A Great Dane mix instead of a Labrador can be something of a shock, but the dog mom was not disappointed – on the contrary!
"She completely started our love for Great Danes," Sierra gushed.
"We now also have a full Dane named Millie."
Millie is even a good deal bigger than Sierra and has been given her own Instagram page by her owner, where Sierra can also be seen again and again.
Clearly, she would never trade in her "surprise" dog!
"Sierra is the gentlest, goofiest soul, and I’m so grateful she found her way to us," said the pet owner.
