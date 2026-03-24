Dog owner tries to teach golden retriever complicated trick – he can't believe when she pulls it off!
Arlington, Virginia - This silly dog training video gets off to a funny start, but soon Kevin Bubolz can hardly believe that his plan actually works!
"Trust the process," says Kevin Bubolz alongside his golden retrievers Ellie and Emma at the beginning of this curious TikTok video.
But during this process, the owner himself doesn't seem to be so convinced of his own idea.
The task that Bubolz has come up with is quite daring: Ellie the golden has to shoot a treat into her mouth with a spatula.
The small morsel is positioned at the end of the handle, and the golden retriever is then asked to hit the front part of the spatula to use it as a kind of slingshot.
The goal is for the tasty morsel to be hurled through the air to land directly into Ellie's open mouth.
However, theory and practice are still far apart at the start of the comical experiment – because Ellie barely hits the lever.
When she manages to do so at least halfway professionally, there are plenty of laughs at first.
Viral video shows stunning dog trick on TikTok
Of course, the little snack doesn't land in the dog's mouth, but in various other places in the room.
Usually, fellow dog Emma comes shooting in to grab the treat undeservedly.
Best moment: Ellie shoots another morsel upwards, which then lands perfectly!
Except for one problem – it lands not in Ellie's waiting mouth, but in Emma's.
After that, dog dad Kevin adjusts once again and throws several treats directly into Ellie's mouth.
Ellie shoots up the next treat and catches it directly in her mouth as if she had never done anything else in her life.
Her owner can hardly believe his eyes. Was that a fluke? Not a chance.
Ellie then pops one treat after another into her mouth. Bravo!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife