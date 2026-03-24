Dog owner tries to teach golden retriever complicated trick – he can't believe when she pulls it off!

Arlington, Virginia - This silly dog training video gets off to a funny start, but soon Kevin Bubolz can hardly believe that his plan actually works!

The video gets off to a funny start, but soon Kevin Bubolz can hardly believe that his plan is really working. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

"Trust the process," says Kevin Bubolz alongside his golden retrievers Ellie and Emma at the beginning of this curious TikTok video.

But during this process, the owner himself doesn't seem to be so convinced of his own idea.

The task that Bubolz has come up with is quite daring: Ellie the golden has to shoot a treat into her mouth with a spatula.

The small morsel is positioned at the end of the handle, and the golden retriever is then asked to hit the front part of the spatula to use it as a kind of slingshot.

The goal is for the tasty morsel to be hurled through the air to land directly into Ellie's open mouth.

However, theory and practice are still far apart at the start of the comical experiment – because Ellie barely hits the lever.

When she manages to do so at least halfway professionally, there are plenty of laughs at first.