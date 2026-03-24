Five dogs found abandoned in industrial wasteland: "Hot, scared, and starving"

Irvine, California - Thankfully, a long dog rescue operation has come to a happy end. Veteran rescuer Suzette Hall dubbed the effort "exhausting, but completely worth it."

A total of five dogs had been abandoned in the middle of the street. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

On Friday, Suzette Hall wrote on Instagram that she got a call about five small dogs that had been dumped on "factory-lined street with hardly any homes."

The rescuer and a friend didn't hesitate to jump into action, but when the women arrived, they found real tragedy: one of the dogs had been hit by a car.

"We didn't make it in time," Hall wrote, adding, "Rest in peace, sweet angel. We would have saved you if we could have."

The poor pooch's death further motivated the rescuers: "Four were still out there… and we weren't giving up."

Hall and her friend set up traps with food for the dogs. "The white one (likely pregnant) had stayed under the same car since she was dumped – starving. She rushed straight into the trap."

Food, it turned out, was the key to catching these frightened dogs.