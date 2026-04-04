Dog realizes that best friend has been adopted without him, and the reaction is heart-shattering
Fresno, California - Finn the dog has been breaking hearts on TikTok thanks to a viral video showing the poor pup in what is probably the saddest moment of his life.
The bittersweet clip from the "Valley Animal Center" in Fresno, California, has gone viral due to the sad state the dog has been in since his best friend Jake was released from their shared kennel.
The poor Chihuahua in the shot clearly doesn't know what's happening to him.
He looks trembling into the camera and looks back again in the hope that Jake will come back.
But the little dog is now sitting there alone and lonely – nobody wants him.
Audio from a particularly devastating moment in the Pixar film Inside Out plays as Finn and Jake – evidently named for the BFFs in the cartoon Adventure Time – are separated forever.
There are hundreds of comments in the comment section, many of which contain crying emojis or broken hearts.
In an interview with Newsweek, Finn's caregiver Jackie Gonzalez spoke about the sad story.
Viral TikTok video shows sad moment with Chihuahua dog Finn
"All he knows is that the one familiar face he had is gone. Now he sits alone in his kennel, day after day, watching other dogs leave while he stays," the animal lover said.
However, this is not the only problem for the little four-legged friend.
"The shelter is too loud, too overwhelming for him... the constant noise, the unfamiliar faces – it’s breaking him," said Gonzales.
"Finn is so nervous and scared in his kennel, but that’s not who he truly is."
Luckily, shortly after the interview with Newsweek, there was a positive turn of events. Finn has found a new family!
Jackie Gonzalez announced this in another TikTok video, in which Finn can already be seen sitting in his new owner's lap.
A second dog can also be seen in the clip, so Finn can even look forward to having a new best doggy friend to play with.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@jjack.iie