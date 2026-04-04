Dog realizes that best friend has been adopted without him, and the reaction is heart-shattering

Fresno, California - Finn the dog has been breaking hearts on TikTok thanks to a viral video showing the poor pup in what is probably the saddest moment of his life.

Chihuahua Finn (front) and his best friend Jake are sitting together in the kennel when they are separated. © Screenshot/TikTok/@jjack.iie

The bittersweet clip from the "Valley Animal Center" in Fresno, California, has gone viral due to the sad state the dog has been in since his best friend Jake was released from their shared kennel.

The poor Chihuahua in the shot clearly doesn't know what's happening to him.

He looks trembling into the camera and looks back again in the hope that Jake will come back.

But the little dog is now sitting there alone and lonely – nobody wants him.

Audio from a particularly devastating moment in the Pixar film Inside Out plays as Finn and Jake – evidently named for the BFFs in the cartoon Adventure Time – are separated forever.

There are hundreds of comments in the comment section, many of which contain crying emojis or broken hearts.

In an interview with Newsweek, Finn's caregiver Jackie Gonzalez spoke about the sad story.