Emaciated street dog gets another chance at life when he stumbles upon this kind woman

Qatar - For eight years, street dog Winston lived on an industrial site in Qatar with no permanent shelter, serious injuries and a constant struggle for food. He was only rescued in 2019.

Louisa found the stray dog in a completely neglected state and told his story on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@crook_lock

Animal rights activist Louisa Crook, who was living in the small Arab country at the time, came across the starving dog with a deformed leg by chance.

Employees at the site near her workplace told her that Winston had been seen there for around eight years.

The living conditions had been extreme: high temperatures, high humidity, hardly any protection, and constant competition for food.

The attempt to capture Winston proved difficult as the dog was extremely suspicious, and it was only after around two months that Louisa managed to bring him to safety.

After the rescue, the extent of his health problems became apparent. Winston was suffering from a severe skin infection as well as significant orthopedic damage.

One front leg was badly bent, and one hind leg was causing him a lot of pain. Due to the age of the injuries, surgery was out of the question, and Winston was given pain relief treatment instead.

Initially, Louisa assumed that Winston would only have a short time left, but the dog proved to be more resilient than expected. Over several months, he received medical care, medication, and regular treatments – and gradually recovered.