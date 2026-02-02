Emaciated street dog gets another chance at life when he stumbles upon this kind woman
Qatar - For eight years, street dog Winston lived on an industrial site in Qatar with no permanent shelter, serious injuries and a constant struggle for food. He was only rescued in 2019.
Animal rights activist Louisa Crook, who was living in the small Arab country at the time, came across the starving dog with a deformed leg by chance.
Employees at the site near her workplace told her that Winston had been seen there for around eight years.
The living conditions had been extreme: high temperatures, high humidity, hardly any protection, and constant competition for food.
The attempt to capture Winston proved difficult as the dog was extremely suspicious, and it was only after around two months that Louisa managed to bring him to safety.
After the rescue, the extent of his health problems became apparent. Winston was suffering from a severe skin infection as well as significant orthopedic damage.
One front leg was badly bent, and one hind leg was causing him a lot of pain. Due to the age of the injuries, surgery was out of the question, and Winston was given pain relief treatment instead.
Initially, Louisa assumed that Winston would only have a short time left, but the dog proved to be more resilient than expected. Over several months, he received medical care, medication, and regular treatments – and gradually recovered.
Animal rights activist gives starving street dog a home
From then on, Winston lived with Louisa and her husband.
He initially remained reserved and watchful, but soon developed confidence.
His daily routine consisted of periods of rest, time outdoors, and short walks, which he later gave up as his mobility declined.
In 2024, his health deteriorated significantly, and his pain increased, leading Louisa to make the decision to put Winston to sleep in March of that year.
Looking back, the animal rights activist was grateful for the five years she was able to spend with her dog.
She shared his story on TikTok, and the touching video went viral.
At the same time, Louisa hopes that his fate will help to break down prejudices against old or unhealthy animals.
"I also hope it shows that the animals who are older or need extra help can still make incredible companions," Louisa told Newsweek.
"The way a dog looks has no bearing on the bond you’ll have with them."
