Dog shelter staff is horrified to discover giant box of abandoned puppies on their doorstep

Tampa, Florida - The dog shelter staff of the "Mercy Full Project" were shocked to see the contents of a large cardboard box. Countless puppies were crowded together in a heap!

Believe it or not, there are 21 puppies in this box. © Screenshot/Facebook/Mercy Full Project

"Shock doesn’t even begin to describe it," said Heydi Acuna, founder and director of the Mercy Full Project, in an interview with The Dodo.

"The moment we realized two moms had arrived with 21 tiny puppies between them, the entire shelter went silent. Then came disbelief, urgency and heartbreak all at once."

The 23 dogs had been brought in by a woman who had originally only accepted the two adult animals from her neighbor to look after.

The problem: the owner of the pups, who were still pregnant at the time, then disappeared, never to be seen again.

The completely overwhelmed woman was left behind and soon afterwards had to watch as first one and then three weeks later the other dog gave birth to their babies.

She tried to sort things out herself for a while, but after a few weeks, the unwanted dog owner gave up and contacted the Mercy Full Project.