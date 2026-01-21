Dog shelter workers are shocked to see pup covered in blood after her first night there – what happened?
This sweet shelter dog looks so distressed that it almost looks like she has tears in her eyes. The poor animal's "kennel stress" can be seen in a viral TikTok video taken a day after she was brought in.
Kim Thompson recently shared the clip, showing that the dog had left a bloodstained wall behind her.
Thompson is the coordinator of the shelter's animal rehabilitation programs.
In an interview with Newsweek, she declined to give the name and exact location of the shelter so as not to step on anyone's toes.
"I don’t know what exactly happened after the shelter closed for the night, but when staff walked in that morning, her kennel was smeared with blood, and she had the most heartbreaking look I’ve ever seen on a dog," she said.
But where exactly did the blood come from and what had the apparently overwhelmed dog done to herself?
What happened to this poor shelter dog?
"From what the staff could assume, she was likely jumping up to find a way out of her kennel and got a couple of her nails stuck, which caused them to break off," said Thompson.
Fortunately, what initially sounded so hopeless turned into a happy ending after just a few days.
Because the dog seemed so stressed, the shelter staff quickly took her into the office, where she was allowed to stay for a few days.
After that, however, she didn't go back to the kennels, but to her new home with her brand new owner.
At the end of the Newsweek interview, however, Kim Thompson wanted to make one thing clear.
"My purpose was never to scare anyone away from surrendering if that’s what they decide. I just want people to see what some dogs experience during the first couple nights in the shelter," Thomson said.
"I’m not saying that every single dog is going to have this type of behavior; some surrenders adjust well."
"Omg the look on her face BROKE my heart," lamented one user in the comments section.
"they are the saddest dog eyes I’ve ever seen sitting in shelter," added another.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kimbers.406