Dog shelter workers are shocked to see pup covered in blood after her first night there – what happened?

This sweet shelter dog looks so distressed that it almost looks like she has tears in her eyes. The poor animal's "kennel stress" can be seen in a viral TikTok video taken a day after she was brought in.

You can see it very clearly: this dog is suffering after being sent to the shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kimbers.406

Kim Thompson recently shared the clip, showing that the dog had left a bloodstained wall behind her.

Thompson is the coordinator of the shelter's animal rehabilitation programs.

In an interview with Newsweek, she declined to give the name and exact location of the shelter so as not to step on anyone's toes.

"I don’t know what exactly happened after the shelter closed for the night, but when staff walked in that morning, her kennel was smeared with blood, and she had the most heartbreaking look I’ve ever seen on a dog," she said.

But where exactly did the blood come from and what had the apparently overwhelmed dog done to herself?