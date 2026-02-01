Dog shot and left for dead finally finds loving forever home: "This is what all of our hearts need"
St. Louis, Missouri - On New Year's Eve, this poor stray dog was shot four times and simply left for dead – now, he's getting the happy ending he deserves!
Wallace was lying bleeding on a street when he was found by police officers, who handed him over to the animal welfare organization Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
They recently came back with great news: not only was the puppy saved by doctors, but Wallace has now even been placed with new owners!
And their first meeting could hardly have been more touching to witness.
A Facebook shows Wallace jumping happily at his new owners.
His tail wags like crazy, giving the couple wild kisses, and Wallace's new dad is so overwhelmed that tears well up in his eyes.
Wallace the dog can finally move into his new home
"The family who is adopting Wallace came to visit him again, and one of our volunteers was in the lobby and grabbed this video for all of us," Stray Rescue of St. Louis revealed. "This is what all of our hearts need. To know he's going to be so loved."
Animal welfare campaigner Natalie Thomson went into more detail to Newsweek, saying that the new owners had been coming every week since they met Wallace and are just waiting for him to be medically cleared.
"One of the bullets went through his mouth, cracking the tooth. When we extracted the tooth, there was a gaping hole and a lot of dead bone that needed to be removed," Thomson said.
"We wanted to make sure no more bone would die, and no more teeth would be affected."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis