Dog shot and left for dead finally finds loving forever home: "This is what all of our hearts need"

St. Louis, Missouri - On New Year's Eve, this poor stray dog was shot four times and simply left for dead – now, he's getting the happy ending he deserves!

Wallace was saved from certain death and now has loving owners who are ready to give him a forever home. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Wallace was lying bleeding on a street when he was found by police officers, who handed him over to the animal welfare organization Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

They recently came back with great news: not only was the puppy saved by doctors, but Wallace has now even been placed with new owners!

And their first meeting could hardly have been more touching to witness.

A Facebook shows Wallace jumping happily at his new owners.

His tail wags like crazy, giving the couple wild kisses, and Wallace's new dad is so overwhelmed that tears well up in his eyes.