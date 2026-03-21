Doggy detective sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of raw meat hidden in suitcase!

Toronto, Canada - At Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport in the province of Ontario, police dog Dharla sniffed out about 48 pounds of raw meat in a passenger's suitcase.

The four-legged friend Dharla was proudly photographed next to her prey. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@CanBorder

During a patrol through the busy airport, the four-legged friend noticed a very special smell.

Together with an officer, Dharla rushed straight to the source of the strong scent and encountered an Egyptian traveler.

As the Canada Border Services Agency announced on X, the passenger's luggage contained nearly 50 pounds of animal products.

In addition to numerous poultry, such as pigeon, chicken, and duck, the woman was also carrying raw rabbit meat.

"The food products were properly declared, so no enforcement actions were taken against [them]," a spokesperson for the Canadian Border Services Agency told CTV News.

However, CBSA officials clearly emphasized that the import of raw meat in particular poses high risks.

"These products may carry invasive species and diseases and may cause risks to Canada's food supply, economy, environment, and our health," the authority wrote on its website.