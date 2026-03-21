Golden Retriever has hilarious meltdown as owner dares to wash his favorite toy

Clearwater, Florida - Golden Retriever Reef is a real drama queen, as his owner regularly proves on TikTok!

The Golden Retriever is doing sooooooooo badly! © Screenshot/TikTok/@reefthegolden_

In fact, it's not that difficult to make this cheeky dog sad.

In one video, for example, you can see the four-legged friend sitting on the couch, holding a cuddly ball in his muzzle while he looks down sadly.

The reason for his bad mood? He had to spend the whole day without his favorite toy – because his owner had the audacious idea of washing the ball.

This was a real shame for Reef, who spent the rest of the day sulking!

But that's not all that sparks such a dramatic reaction: when his owner eats snacks without giving him any, the furry friend reacts with extreme offense.

While the young woman in one clip repeatedly reaches into a bag of treats and finally stuffs them into her mouth, the Goldie looks at her hopefully at first – and then with disappointment.

It's as if his favorite human had just betrayed him!