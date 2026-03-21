Golden Retriever has hilarious meltdown as owner dares to wash his favorite toy
Clearwater, Florida - Golden Retriever Reef is a real drama queen, as his owner regularly proves on TikTok!
In fact, it's not that difficult to make this cheeky dog sad.
In one video, for example, you can see the four-legged friend sitting on the couch, holding a cuddly ball in his muzzle while he looks down sadly.
The reason for his bad mood? He had to spend the whole day without his favorite toy – because his owner had the audacious idea of washing the ball.
This was a real shame for Reef, who spent the rest of the day sulking!
But that's not all that sparks such a dramatic reaction: when his owner eats snacks without giving him any, the furry friend reacts with extreme offense.
While the young woman in one clip repeatedly reaches into a bag of treats and finally stuffs them into her mouth, the Goldie looks at her hopefully at first – and then with disappointment.
It's as if his favorite human had just betrayed him!
Reef is one dramatic Golden Retriever!
A third shot shows the four-legged friend being pet by his owner, repeatedly licking the palm of her hand and looking around sadly.
His mood is clearly in the dumps after his owner simply went on vacation – without taking her pet with her. The audacity!
"literally why would do that," the video's caption says from the dog's point of view.
One thing becomes clear when watching the videos: Reef certainly doesn't have it easy in his life!
Fortunately, however, his everyday life is not all bottomless disappointments. A look at the furry friend's account quickly reveals that Reef is actually a very happy animal – with a penchant for theatrics.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@reefthegolden_