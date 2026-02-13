Dog's dramatic before-and-after groomer snaps go viral: "Look like he went to rehab"

Colorado - Every trip to the groomer has serious consequences for this dog ! His owner decided to share just how dramatic her furry friend's transformation was with some before-and-after snaps that quickly went viral.

Four-legged friend Cosmo is hardly recognizable after his visit to the groomer. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cosmoforcongress

"Every time Cosmo gets a haircut he looks like he went to rehab and decided to turn his life around," owner Stella Marie joked in her viral post on Threads.

Her description proves to be pretty perfect when you look at Cosmo's before-and-after pictures.

The first snap shows the ten-year-old pup sitting in the car with a shaggy coat, with long strands of hair falling in his face.

Judging by his facial expression, you might think that Cosmo is anything but comfortable in his skin, as he looks a little sad or at least reserved.

But the dog looks completely different in the after photo: his mane is now much shorter and immediately looks more groomed.

Cosmo clearly feels very comfortable with it, too. After all, the four-legged friend is almost smiling at the camera with shining eyes and his tongue sticking out.