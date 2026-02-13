Dog's dramatic before-and-after groomer snaps go viral: "Look like he went to rehab"
Colorado - Every trip to the groomer has serious consequences for this dog! His owner decided to share just how dramatic her furry friend's transformation was with some before-and-after snaps that quickly went viral.
"Every time Cosmo gets a haircut he looks like he went to rehab and decided to turn his life around," owner Stella Marie joked in her viral post on Threads.
Her description proves to be pretty perfect when you look at Cosmo's before-and-after pictures.
The first snap shows the ten-year-old pup sitting in the car with a shaggy coat, with long strands of hair falling in his face.
Judging by his facial expression, you might think that Cosmo is anything but comfortable in his skin, as he looks a little sad or at least reserved.
But the dog looks completely different in the after photo: his mane is now much shorter and immediately looks more groomed.
Cosmo clearly feels very comfortable with it, too. After all, the four-legged friend is almost smiling at the camera with shining eyes and his tongue sticking out.
Cosmo's drastic transformation has social media cracking up
The stark difference and Stella's amusing comparison created a viral hit on Threads alone, giving the post over 297,500 clicks and more than 700 comments.
As his owner reveals in other posts, Cosmo moved in with her in September 2017, having previously lived as a stray on the streets of Northern California until an animal shelter took him in.
"From that day on, we've been bonded forever," Stella said, adding that her dog is a mysterious mix of breeds whose quirks make everyone immediately take him to their hearts.
"He's my best friend," she gushed.
Stella is delighted that her furry friend has been so well received online, and she's even made Cosmo his very own Instagram page so fans can keep up with his adorable antics.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cosmoforcongress