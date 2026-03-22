Cat disappears at vet clinic – and a sniffer dog takes over the case!

Kentucky - Turbo, a cheeky little cat who lives at a vet clinic, kept disappearing just as it was time for the doctors to head home. To finally put an end to her hiding game, a dog named Hustle stepped in!

Thanks to the five-year-old dog, Turbo's game of hide-and-seek has finally come to an end! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hustlethemalinois

The team desperately searched for the little four-legged friend every night – but he was nowhere to be found.

Finally, Krista, part of the vet crew, had had enough and went for plan B – her five-year-old sniffer dog.

"I decided to start using Hustle to find her, and he jumped at the opportunity," she told People.

After Hustle's owner brought the dog into the office and let him off the leash, the trained sniffer went straight to a row of cabinets.

Once there, the dog focused on a specific spot on the piece of furniture. The animal opened the door of the cupboard and uncovered Turbo's secret hiding place.

Krista recorded this spectacular search operation in a viral TikTok video: "When the clinic cat hides at bedtime so you pull out the big guns to find her," the clip's caption reads.

But the dog's skills don't come from just anywhere.

"He was taught how to smell an article and then track down who or what the scent on the article is," Krista explained.

