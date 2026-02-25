Golden Retriever goes viral with adorable reaction to meeting baby chicks

Golden Retriever Honey doesn't have the best impulse control and had to learn how to handle small animals properly – which made his behavior all the more surprising when he met a couple of chicks!

Honey the dog was very cautious with the little chicks. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@honey.the.lovely

The dog's owner shared some adorable videos on the TikTok page @honey.the.lovely to show how Honey's behavior is gradually developing.

In one viral clip, the four-legged friend meets some baby chicks who waddle confidently across the floor – and sometimes run right over Honey's paws.

Although the dog shows interest in the little animals, he otherwise behaves very sensitively and cautiously.

Thousands of viewers could hardly get enough of the cute animal encounter and were impressed by Honey's empathetic nature.

As his owner told Newsweek, Honey used to have no sense of the vulnerability of small animals, often reacting wildly and impulsively.

But with some time and some behavioral exercises, his empathy improved.

Golden Retrievers are known for their friendly and cheerful nature, which allows them to be friends with almost any living creature.