Golden retriever's reaction to mom pretending to cry leaves internet in tears!

Boston, Massachusetts - Golden retriever Wally is a really emotional dog , so it's no wonder that he knows just what to do when his owner Jules Kuch isn't doing too well!

To test her dog, Jules Kuch pretended to cry. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

A TikTok video shows Jules sitting on the floor, burying her face in her hands and sobbing to herself – or at least pretending to!

Wally reacts immediately, approaching his owner with concern and gently nudging her shoulder.

When Kuch doesn't follows up with a desperate "I'm so sad," the pooch adorably gives her something approaching a hug.

He rests his snout on her shoulder and stays close, as if to say: "It's okay, have a good cry."

And Kuch does just that, sobbing loudly to herself again and again – until she finally gives up the act.

"I'm just pretending, I'm not sad anymore, I promise," she giggles as she puts her arms around the golden.

Wally doesn't seem convinced, though.

Now that he's in his mom's arms, he won't let her go – and gives her as much love as he possibly can.