Golden retriever's reaction to mom pretending to cry leaves internet in tears!
Boston, Massachusetts - Golden retriever Wally is a really emotional dog, so it's no wonder that he knows just what to do when his owner Jules Kuch isn't doing too well!
A TikTok video shows Jules sitting on the floor, burying her face in her hands and sobbing to herself – or at least pretending to!
Wally reacts immediately, approaching his owner with concern and gently nudging her shoulder.
When Kuch doesn't follows up with a desperate "I'm so sad," the pooch adorably gives her something approaching a hug.
He rests his snout on her shoulder and stays close, as if to say: "It's okay, have a good cry."
And Kuch does just that, sobbing loudly to herself again and again – until she finally gives up the act.
"I'm just pretending, I'm not sad anymore, I promise," she giggles as she puts her arms around the golden.
Wally doesn't seem convinced, though.
Now that he's in his mom's arms, he won't let her go – and gives her as much love as he possibly can.
"The goodest boy," gushed one commenter.
"he just had to make sure, no matter how long it takes," added another.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world