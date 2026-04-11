Hundreds of dogs crammed into one room rescued by UK animal welfare organization

London, UK - A picture is worth a thousand words – or in this case, hundreds of dogs discovered in a horrific state of neglect by an animal welfare organization in the UK.

Over 250 poodle mixes were rescued from a single household in Britain by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. © Facebook/Screenshot/RSPCA (England & Wales)

A photo posted by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Facebook looks like something out of a movie.

It shows over 250 poodle mixes crammed into one room of an elderly woman's household.

"There can be many reasons why people end up with far more animals than they can care for, such as mental health conditions, disability, bereavements, and serious financial issues," the RSPCA wrote.

"These cases are often complex, and the people involved need help and support to get back onto the right path or to access the services they need themselves."

Cases of this nature are often complex and those affected need help and support, says the animal welfare organization.

"We were contacted by Dogs Trust to help them find rescue spaces for 250-poodle cross dogs being kept in a home by an extremely vulnerable, elderly owner," they said.

The pic only gives an idea of what it must have been like in the woman's house: the dogs are dirty, their fur is matted, and there is far too little space.

Since the posting, however, the RSPCA has been faced with a completely different problem.