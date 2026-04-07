Puppy dog loses his whole nose in horrifying accident – can he be saved?

Pasadena, California - P eanut the puppy dog lost a large part of his nose in a serious accident. After a critical operation, the four-legged friend is now trying to fight his way back to life.

Peanut the dog's personality enchants the hearts of his caregivers. © Screenshot/Instagram/@pasadenahumane

At the end of March, the young doggo arrived severely injured at the Californian animal welfare organization Pasadena Humane, and it was a terrifying sight for the staff.

"When tiny Peanut arrived at Pasadena Humane, we were heartbroken by the shape he was in," the sanctuary wrote on Instagram.

"He had suffered a traumatic injury that left him without most of his nose and with a dislocated jaw. He was in need of immediate help. Despite everything, this little pup has been so brave."

As every second counted, the animal welfare workers didn't think twice and performed emergency surgery on the four-legged friend.

After his first vital facial surgery, numerous other operations followed – but restrictions remain. The animal's breathing in particular is extremely impaired.

"To help him breathe, we carefully placed a stent to keep his nostril open as the tissue heals, giving him the best chance at a normal life," the organization explained on the platform.