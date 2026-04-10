Dog mom takes a look at dog daycare video: what she sees there breaks her heart

Los Angeles, California - Cora Lakey suffers when she gives her dogs Dolly and Ernie into the hands of strangers for daycare. When she recently saw a surveillance video of the place, however, her heart finally broke.

Cora Lakey suffers when she gives her dogs Dolly and Ernie into the hands of strangers for daycare. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cora.lakey

Lakey appeared to be on the verge of tears in a viral Instagram video explaining what the fuss was all about.

The footage shows the scene from the daycare center, where both of her dogs had been going regularly for around six months.

While Ernie plays with his fellow dogs, Dolly is mainly carried and cuddled by the daycare worker.

"The mom guilt is so real omg," the 31-year-old writes in the caption under the video.

In the onscreen text, she goes one better: "I'm never leaving her again."

Then again, the dog mom wasn't entirely surprised by the video...