Dog mom takes a look at dog daycare video: what she sees there breaks her heart
Los Angeles, California - Cora Lakey suffers when she gives her dogs Dolly and Ernie into the hands of strangers for daycare. When she recently saw a surveillance video of the place, however, her heart finally broke.
Lakey appeared to be on the verge of tears in a viral Instagram video explaining what the fuss was all about.
The footage shows the scene from the daycare center, where both of her dogs had been going regularly for around six months.
While Ernie plays with his fellow dogs, Dolly is mainly carried and cuddled by the daycare worker.
"The mom guilt is so real omg," the 31-year-old writes in the caption under the video.
In the onscreen text, she goes one better: "I'm never leaving her again."
Then again, the dog mom wasn't entirely surprised by the video...
Video of dog's cuddle session is a viral hit on TikTok
"I thought it was adorable and made me feel really good about our day care. The staff love her and said they snuggle Dolly all the time," the dog mama said in an interview with Newsweek.
For this reason, she is not really planning to take her pets out of the day care center, according to the woman.
Instead, there are now some big ideas about how to use the dog's neediness for the collective greater good.
"I think it’s a blessing because a lot of people have terrible day cares, but mine loves both my dogs just like I do," Lakey said.
"The staff recommended that I bring Dolly to more places and more people interact with her because she’s a great emotional support for people," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cora.lakey