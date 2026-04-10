Dog owners want to euthanize their pup after eight years, and the reason is infuriating
Effingham, Illinois - They had spent eight years together with her, but suddenly Molly the dog's family was seriously considering putting the healthy pup to sleep. Fortunately, the Labrador mix's groomer got wind of this and was horrified by the reasoning.
According to her, Molly no longer fit into her owners' lives because she was stressing out their young children.
The groomer then called Effingham County Animal Control in Illinois for help.
"We were glad to help," said Michelle Shoot, director of the shelter, in an interview with The Dodo.
Michelle did not comment on the fact that Molly's old family wanted to put her down even though she was in good health.
Instead, she told the animal magazine that she focused on the future of the furry friend.
"It was clear she was a very special dog who simply needed another chance in a home better suited to her comfort level," said the shelter manager.
Molly was immediately well received by the team, who appreciated her calm nature when she was brought to them in January.
"She is the kind of dog that just wants to be close to her people," explained Michelle. "Whether it’s sitting beside you or quietly asking for affection, Molly’s happiness comes from companionship."
But that didn't help the four-legged friend at first. There was zero interest in Molly. Eventually, a family was found who gave her a chance. But after just two months, frustration set in.
Molly the dog has another tragic setback
Her new family complained about the barking and hair that the pup left everywhere.
"Molly had done absolutely nothing wrong,” Michelle said. "She was simply being a Labrador."
The poor dog became even more withdrawn after that, often appearing depressed.
"She was scared and heartbroken," Michelle recalled. "She became very shut-down emotionally."
Lori and Eric Nixon saw Molly's sad puppy dog eyes in the shelter's Facebook photos, and her story went straight to their hearts.
The Nixons had lost their Labrador the previous year, and couple knew that they had to come over to meet Molly.
"They brought her out and it was just, I don't know … it felt instant," Lori said. "She came right to us."
By now, everyone at the shelter is certain that their animal charge will not be returning – the Nixons seem to be made for Molly.
Cover photo: Facebook/Screenshot/Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control