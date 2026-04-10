Dog owners want to euthanize their pup after eight years, and the reason is infuriating

Effingham, Illinois - They had spent eight years together with her, but suddenly Molly the dog 's family was seriously considering putting the healthy pup to sleep. Fortunately, the Labrador mix's groomer got wind of this and was horrified by the reasoning.

They had spent eight years together with her, but suddenly Molly the dog's family was seriously considering putting the healthy pup to sleep. © Screenshot/Facebook/Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control

According to her, Molly no longer fit into her owners' lives because she was stressing out their young children.

The groomer then called Effingham County Animal Control in Illinois for help.

"We were glad to help," said Michelle Shoot, director of the shelter, in an interview with The Dodo.

Michelle did not comment on the fact that Molly's old family wanted to put her down even though she was in good health.

Instead, she told the animal magazine that she focused on the future of the furry friend.

"It was clear she was a very special dog who simply needed another chance in a home better suited to her comfort level," said the shelter manager.

Molly was immediately well received by the team, who appreciated her calm nature when she was brought to them in January.

"She is the kind of dog that just wants to be close to her people," explained Michelle. "Whether it’s sitting beside you or quietly asking for affection, Molly’s happiness comes from companionship."

But that didn't help the four-legged friend at first. There was zero interest in Molly. Eventually, a family was found who gave her a chance. But after just two months, frustration set in.