Dog with three legs meets three-legged cat – and their bond is melting hearts
Waldorf, Maryland - A sorrow shared is a sorrow halved: this old adage proves true in the story of Blueberry the dog and Meadow the cat. The two mismatched animals each had to go through a difficult time before they finally ended up at the Last Chance Animal Rescue, where things got worse for the two of them before they could get better.
"Both came into our program after experiencing trauma that required leg amputations," the animal rescue center explained in a Facebook post this month.
The seven-month-old kitty lost her left hind leg during the procedure, while the one-year-old French bulldog lost her left front leg.
Because the three-legged Meadow had already been treated at Last Chance Animal Rescue some time before the dog, she was allowed to help out as a "kitty ambassador" when Blueberry arrived.
When the animals met, everything happened very quickly.
"Blueberry found comfort right back in her," the animal rescue said. Photos in the post show the furry friends getting closer.
In one of the pictures, the two are even cuddling close. It's no wonder that the post melted the hearts of many users: the post has earned tens of thousands of likes so far!
Animal "tripods" develop an adorable friendship
"They chase. They cuddle. They adjust. And they are both doing beautifully," the rescuers said.
"Blueberry has a few more weeks of rehab before she is medically cleared, and then both she and Meadow will be looking for homes."
But is it even possible to imagine separating the two furry friends now?
"Would we love to see them adopted together? Absolutely. But most importantly, we want loving homes where they will continue to thrive," the rescuer center said.
How things will continue with Blueberry and Meadow remains to be seen, but Last Chance Animal Rescue promises to provide an update as soon as something happens.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Last Chance Animal Rescue