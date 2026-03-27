Dog with three legs meets three-legged cat – and their bond is melting hearts

Waldorf, Maryland - A sorrow shared is a sorrow halved: this old adage proves true in the story of Blueberry the dog and Meadow the cat . The two mismatched animals each had to go through a difficult time before they finally ended up at the Last Chance Animal Rescue, where things got worse for the two of them before they could get better.

Cat Meadow and dog Blueberry have both lost a leg. © Screenshot/Facebook/Last Chance Animal Rescue

"Both came into our program after experiencing trauma that required leg amputations," the animal rescue center explained in a Facebook post this month.

The seven-month-old kitty lost her left hind leg during the procedure, while the one-year-old French bulldog lost her left front leg.

Because the three-legged Meadow had already been treated at Last Chance Animal Rescue some time before the dog, she was allowed to help out as a "kitty ambassador" when Blueberry arrived.

When the animals met, everything happened very quickly.

"Blueberry found comfort right back in her," the animal rescue said. Photos in the post show the furry friends getting closer.

In one of the pictures, the two are even cuddling close. It's no wonder that the post melted the hearts of many users: the post has earned tens of thousands of likes so far!