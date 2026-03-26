Rescue dog has sweetest habit, and the internet is crying: "That, my friend, is love"
When Jack the dog found his way to his owner as a stray, she gladly took care of the four-legged friend. Almost two decades later, however, and the tide has turned! Now he wants to care for her.
In 2009, Erica Haynes came across the animal on Christmas Eve of all days.
While traveling to a family gathering, she suddenly saw something scampering across the street, which she initially thought was a wild animal, per Newsweek.
When she went to check on the furry friend, she realized that it was just a little puppy dog.
Since no one in the neighborhood was missing a dog, Erica took the four-legged friend in and named him Jack.
"From that moment on, Jack pretty much decided he owned us," she recalls.
As a young dog, he always had a habit of sneaking around the house at night, so Erica had to keep checking to see if he was up to anything.
Jack is now a proud 16-year-old and seems to want to take care of his owner in his own old age.
The four-legged friend comes to check on her every evening, with the cute furry friend peering cautiously around the corner of Erica's bedroom door, as a now-viral Threads post shows.
"My pup comes to check on me every night. I pretend as if I don’t see him & he leans in further," the dog mom wrote on Threads.
"I check on him because he’s 16 & has health problems. I’m not sure why checks on me. Does he think that I am old & need him?Every night. I take this same picture every night."
Sweet doggy ritual goes viral on the net
Although he already has a number of health problems, he doesn't miss the chance to do his evening patrol – and that's not all.
Jack keeps an eye on his owner at all times of the day.
"If the house gets too quiet and he doesn’t hear me moving around, he’ll peek around the corner to see what I’m doing," says Erica with amusement.
The cute ritual of the former stray is making many hearts flutter on Threads.
"That, my friend, is love. It's become a ritual. It's sweet and shows concern," wrote one commenter.
"Such special and loving memories for you. This IS love," said another.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Threads/ehaynes42