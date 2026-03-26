Rescue dog has sweetest habit, and the internet is crying: "That, my friend, is love"

When Jack the dog found his way to his owner as a stray, she gladly took care of the four-legged friend. Almost two decades later, however, and the tide has turned! Now he wants to care for her.

Jack the dog enchants the net with his cute character. © Collage: Screenshots/Threads/ehaynes42

In 2009, Erica Haynes came across the animal on Christmas Eve of all days.

While traveling to a family gathering, she suddenly saw something scampering across the street, which she initially thought was a wild animal, per Newsweek.

When she went to check on the furry friend, she realized that it was just a little puppy dog.

Since no one in the neighborhood was missing a dog, Erica took the four-legged friend in and named him Jack.

"From that moment on, Jack pretty much decided he owned us," she recalls.

As a young dog, he always had a habit of sneaking around the house at night, so Erica had to keep checking to see if he was up to anything.

Jack is now a proud 16-year-old and seems to want to take care of his owner in his own old age.

The four-legged friend comes to check on her every evening, with the cute furry friend peering cautiously around the corner of Erica's bedroom door, as a now-viral Threads post shows.

"My pup comes to check on me every night. I pretend as if I don’t see him & he leans in further," the dog mom wrote on Threads.

"I check on him because he’s 16 & has health problems. I’m not sure why checks on me. Does he think that I am old & need him?Every night. I take this same picture every night."