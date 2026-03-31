Rescue dog thinks he's being abandoned – and his reaction breaks TikTokers' hearts!

Vancouver, Canada - A rescue dog named Taco's abandonment issues recently sent him into a panic, and the frightful episode has won over the internet!

Oh dear, Taco is wandering around the park, and can't see his owner anywhere. Has he been abandoned again? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@liltacobigheart

Taco's had it hard from the very start. The dog ended up on the street when a family member in his first home became seriously ill.

Taco had to fend for himself until he landed in an animal shelter in Vancouver. He found a new family, but this adoption also ended with Taco abandoned and back at the shelter.

The pup was six years old when Alissa adopted him. She says Taco's scars have been healing slowly.

"He has really bad separation anxiety, which makes sense, given everything he’s been through," Alissa told Newsweek.

At the park one day recently, Taco lost sight of Alissa, and his reaction broke her heart.

Alissa says she was originally filming because she loved how Taco was playing with the other dogs – but he was so engrossed that he lost sight of his owner!

"He looked up and couldn't see me," Alissa explained. "Then he started running toward the gate, looking out toward the path." In other words, the poor pooch freaked out and thought he'd been abandoned.