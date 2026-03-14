Rescue dog's reaction to getting stood up by potential adopters breaks hearts

Dedham, Massachusetts - Bon Bon the dog was all set to meet her future family at her shelter, Shultzs Guest House. What happened instead not only broke the hearts of her caretakers, but also many Instagram and Facebook users.

Bon Bon the dog seems to sense that she has been stood up by a family who canceled her adoption at the last minute. © Screenshot/Instagram/@shultzsguest

In the viral video, the little pup is sitting at the agreed meeting point, with the family due to turn up for a meet-and-greet at any moment.

Tragically, they never show up.

It turns out the potential adopters canceled the meeting at the last minute because they spontaneously decided to take in another dog on the spot.

Bon Bon seems to sense that she has been unlucky. First, she looks into the camera, then to the ground – an imagine enough to make your heart melt.

In an interview with Newsweek, her carer Merrill Fortier recounted what the puppy had endured beforehand.