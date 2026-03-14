Rescue dog's reaction to getting stood up by potential adopters breaks hearts
Dedham, Massachusetts - Bon Bon the dog was all set to meet her future family at her shelter, Shultzs Guest House. What happened instead not only broke the hearts of her caretakers, but also many Instagram and Facebook users.
In the viral video, the little pup is sitting at the agreed meeting point, with the family due to turn up for a meet-and-greet at any moment.
Tragically, they never show up.
It turns out the potential adopters canceled the meeting at the last minute because they spontaneously decided to take in another dog on the spot.
Bon Bon seems to sense that she has been unlucky. First, she looks into the camera, then to the ground – an imagine enough to make your heart melt.
In an interview with Newsweek, her carer Merrill Fortier recounted what the puppy had endured beforehand.
The tragic fate of Bon Bon's dog mother
Bon Bon had been rescued from an impounded house with her eight siblings and mother along with around 20 other dogs in "unimaginable conditions," Fortier said.
The malnourished mother continued to struggle for days to nurse her puppies in the care of Shultz's Guest House until she eventually died of advanced heartworm disease.
"We truly believe she held on as long as she could to make sure her babies were safe," Fortier said.
"She passed peacefully, surrounded by love, knowing her nine beautiful puppies were finally protected."
Although Bon Bon suffered that further setback, Fortier persevered and the story has a happy ending: the adorable puppy and her eight siblings have now all been placed with families.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@shultzsguest