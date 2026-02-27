Rescue dog has heartshattering reaction to being sent back to the shelter: "She knows this is not a happy place"

Georgia - Just six months after being adopted, Milkbun the dog has been returned to the shelter, where she previously had a very difficult time being placed. Her reaction to her own return has shocked users online.

Milkbun the dog was returned to the shelter six months after she was adopted. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jayedreamsofpaws

Animal shelter helper Jayah Jones, who takes in dogs in need as a foster mother herself, recognized Milkbun immediately when she turned up at the shelter.

"I was clocking in this morning and instantly recognized her, standing there staring at me, shaking in her kennel, terrified," Jayah recalls.

Six months ago, it was believed that the four-legged friend had found a home where she could finally be happy, but things turned out very differently.

It remains unclear what exactly had gone wrong between Milkbun and her new owners, but the reasons seemed to be so hopeless that the family no longer wanted her with them.

For the black and white pup, this meant returning to a kennel at the Georgia facility, uncertain what the future holds for her.

"I think she knows she is back. I know she knows this is not a happy place," Jayah wrote on TikTok, where she posted a video of Milkbun.