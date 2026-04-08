Foster dog helps heal family's broken heart after devastating loss

Kansas City, Kansas - This family wasn't sure they were ready to commit to a new pet after their beloved dog passed away. But then a spunky foster pup changed everything!

The Lehman family fell for a foster pup named Sunny. She was a perfect fit. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/danielle.leh

After their Jack Russell terrier Lokey passed away last November after 17 years, the Lehman family started fostering dogs.

Danielle Lehman told People that the family wasn't sure they were ready for a new pet, but thought fostering would bring dogs into the house without a long-term commitment.

They worked with Pawsitive Tails and helped six puppies find homes. Shortly thereafter, a phone call changed everything.

The 41-year-old was on her way to pick up another foster dog when she learned it'd already been adopted. The shelter then asked if they could foster a mixed-breed puppy called Sunny.

Danielle agreed, and from the moment she brought Sunny home, the dog felt like part of the family.