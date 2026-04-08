Foster dog helps heal family's broken heart after devastating loss
Kansas City, Kansas - This family wasn't sure they were ready to commit to a new pet after their beloved dog passed away. But then a spunky foster pup changed everything!
After their Jack Russell terrier Lokey passed away last November after 17 years, the Lehman family started fostering dogs.
Danielle Lehman told People that the family wasn't sure they were ready for a new pet, but thought fostering would bring dogs into the house without a long-term commitment.
They worked with Pawsitive Tails and helped six puppies find homes. Shortly thereafter, a phone call changed everything.
The 41-year-old was on her way to pick up another foster dog when she learned it'd already been adopted. The shelter then asked if they could foster a mixed-breed puppy called Sunny.
Danielle agreed, and from the moment she brought Sunny home, the dog felt like part of the family.
The Lehman family votes to keep Sunny
"After the first week, my husband started dropping hints that he wanted to adopt this one. They had a really special bond from the beginning."Danielle Lehman explained.
Her husband, Ethan, wasn't the only one smitten with the pup. Their nine-year-old son, Oliver, was also head over heels.
To decide if they should keep Sunny, the family put it to a vote and videoed it. The clip shared on TikTok shows that the decision was easy and unanimous.
The six-month-old dog was home. The sweet clip boasts almost two million views.
"Although we weren't planning to adopt another family member until after some summer travel, I think we all knew it would be hard to find a dog that fit into our family as well as she did," Danielle said.
Sunny is the perfect fit for many reasons, but most importantly because she's "very friendly with other dogs." The Lehman family isn't ready to stop fostering.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/danielle.leh