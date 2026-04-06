Cats work together for shockingly organized fridge heist in hilarious hidden camera footage

A cat owner was faced with a mystery: food kept disappearing from her fridge, and other items were already thawed and nibbled on. To get to the bottom of things, she set a trap.

A cat owner was faced with a mystery: food kept disappearing from her fridge! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Rascal_Catts

In a TikTok video, it soon became clear who was behind the mysterious incidents.

In a foul betrayal, it turns out that her own four cats were stealing from the fridge!

One black and white kitty had taken the lead in the raids, cleverly standing on the handle of the freezer compartment and trying to open the door with her front paws.

The other cats acted as "spotters," watching and supporting their sister closely from below.

What the little cat burglars didn't know was that their mom had locked the fridge as a precaution.

When the door didn't open as expected and they were finally discovered, the cats quickly fled.

In fact, this funny behavior is by no means unusual. Cats are considered opportunistic animals whose instincts drive them to explore new and particularly attractive sources of food.