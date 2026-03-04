Eager beaver in Washington blocks traffic and refuses to cooperate!

Redmond, Washington - Redmond police recently answered an unusual call when an animal decided to flaunt the rules of the road. A beaver wanted to cross the road, but it refused to walk on the sidewalk!

It took a lot of patience for the police officers to get the beaver off the road. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Redmond WA Police

Last week, witnesses reported a suspicious individual with thick fur, a tail, and a clear goal: to cross the road in Redmond, Washington.

Despite clear instructions from the officers, the furry jaywalker refused to cooperate, as a Facebook video posted by Redmond Police shows.

The beaver continued to waddle down the road unperturbed, disregarding crosswalks, traffic lights, and the rules of the road.

As the footage shows, the situation required patience, tact, and diplomacy from the officers.

The police repeatedly tried to convince the beaver to walk on the sidewalk, saying they didn't want it to end up as "roadkill" – but the beaver didn't respond to their requests!

When officers tried to grab the large rodent, it resisted. The beaver went so far as to slap one of the responding officers with its paddle-like tail, as per the post.

Luckily, no one was injured.