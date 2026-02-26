Punch the baby monkey's comfort IKEA toy becomes an overnight cult hit
Ichikawa, Japan - "DJUNGELSKOG" is just a plush toy on the shelf, but now a small stuffed orangutan from IKEA is causing empty warehouses worldwide – all because of the lonely baby monkey named Punch in Japan!
Tiny seven-month-old Punch the Macaque from Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo has made the cuddly toy his constant companion, and his story is getting viral attention all over the internet.
Since videos of the sad baby clinging desperately to the fluffy orangutan have gone viral, thousands of people now want to buy the same toy in solidarity.
In Japan, the US, and South Korea, the toy called "DJUNGELSKOG" is temporarily sold out – and IKEA has already announced that it will quickly replenish its stock.
Poor little Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after his birth and raised by animal keepers.
What he lacked was what baby monkeys normally learn right from the start: closeness, security, and socialization.
He was given the IKEA orangutan as a replacement when the rest of the monkeys avoided him and even bullied him.
Whenever other macaques reprimand or push him back in the enclosure, Punch runs back to his stuffed animal, hugs it tightly, and calms down.
These moments have been particularly frequent since his initial integration into the group on "Monkey Mountain."
Punch the baby monkey is still fighting for his place in the group
Some videos even show him being roughly handled or dragged across the floor by members of his own species. The zoo confirmed the authenticity of the footage – but emphasized that this was part of his learning process.
The number of visitors to the zoo is now enormous, drawing fans from all over the world. But as much as many would like to take him home with them, Punch needs to find his place among his peers.
Luckily, the other animals seem to finally be coming around to the baby. Hopefully, it's the start of some lasting friendships.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@ichikawa_zoo