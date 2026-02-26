Punch the baby monkey's comfort IKEA toy becomes an overnight cult hit

Ichikawa, Japan - "DJUNGELSKOG" is just a plush toy on the shelf, but now a small stuffed orangutan from IKEA is causing empty warehouses worldwide – all because of the lonely baby monkey named Punch in Japan!

Punch the monkey is getting better and better at integrating into the group, but when that doesn't work out, he returns to his stuffed animal. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@ichikawa_zoo

Tiny seven-month-old Punch the Macaque from Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo has made the cuddly toy his constant companion, and his story is getting viral attention all over the internet.

Since videos of the sad baby clinging desperately to the fluffy orangutan have gone viral, thousands of people now want to buy the same toy in solidarity.

In Japan, the US, and South Korea, the toy called "DJUNGELSKOG" is temporarily sold out – and IKEA has already announced that it will quickly replenish its stock.

Poor little Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after his birth and raised by animal keepers.

What he lacked was what baby monkeys normally learn right from the start: closeness, security, and socialization.

He was given the IKEA orangutan as a replacement when the rest of the monkeys avoided him and even bullied him.

Whenever other macaques reprimand or push him back in the enclosure, Punch runs back to his stuffed animal, hugs it tightly, and calms down.

These moments have been particularly frequent since his initial integration into the group on "Monkey Mountain."