Turkey terror! UPS driver runs away from aggressive birds in hilarious video
Branford, Connecticut - What a crazy scene in the state of Connecticut! A normal package delivery turned into a chaotic animal chase. A UPS driver in Branford was delivering shipments when two aggressive wild turkeys suddenly set their sights on him.
Apparently, the driver dropped the packages at the door and sprinted back into his car with the two birds hot on his heels.
Hindy Jaffee, a local resident, filmed the bizarre scene for posterity.
At first, she thought someone was fighting outside, but then she realized it was the UPS driver talking to the turkeys.
In the video, the driver can be heard trying to keep the animals at a distance with his words, but the feathered attackers are unimpressed.
"He was trying so hard to come up with a plan," muses the post's caption.
In the end, all he can do is escape into his delivery vehicle.
"It was hilarious. The whole thing was just so funny. My neighbors were talking to him," Jaffee told WFSB.
"At the same time, there was a lady with a baby on the other side. Everyone was watching to see if he was going to get out. It was funny."
This turkey incident is not an isolated case for locals
Wild turkeys return there every year after Thanksgiving and regularly cause chaos, blocking roads, holding up cars, and appearing increasingly assertive.
And no wonder! Wild turkeys can run at speeds of up to 18 miles per hour. They become particularly territorial and aggressive just before the start of the mating season.
The relevant environmental authority confirms that wild turkeys are now common in all 169 towns in Connecticut
What used to be considered a rare wildlife encounter is now apparently part of everyday life – much to the chagrin of residents and mail carriers alike.
