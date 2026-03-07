Turkey terror! UPS driver runs away from aggressive birds in hilarious video

Branford, Connecticut - What a crazy scene in the state of Connecticut! A normal package delivery turned into a chaotic animal chase. A UPS driver in Branford was delivering shipments when two aggressive wild turkeys suddenly set their sights on him.

A normal package delivery turned into a chaotic animal chase! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hindy007

Apparently, the driver dropped the packages at the door and sprinted back into his car with the two birds hot on his heels.

Hindy Jaffee, a local resident, filmed the bizarre scene for posterity.

At first, she thought someone was fighting outside, but then she realized it was the UPS driver talking to the turkeys.

In the video, the driver can be heard trying to keep the animals at a distance with his words, but the feathered attackers are unimpressed.

"He was trying so hard to come up with a plan," muses the post's caption.

In the end, all he can do is escape into his delivery vehicle.

"It was hilarious. The whole thing was just so funny. My neighbors were talking to him," Jaffee told WFSB.

"At the same time, there was a lady with a baby on the other side. Everyone was watching to see if he was going to get out. It was funny."