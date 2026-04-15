Love at first sight: Owl mama that lost her babies adopts rescued orphans

Washington Boro, Pennsylvania - An injured owl that lost its young jumped at the chance to be a mama again when rescuers introduced her to not one but two orphaned owlets!

A lost owlet was in need of a mama bird, and luckily, a wildlife center had the perfect adoptive parent! © Screenshot/Facebook/Raven Ridge Wildlife Center

One of the little babies was discovered in Columbia, Pennsylvania in early April. The little great horned owl was weak, underweight, and completely alone in a concrete jungle.

Luckily, just two days earlier, the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center had taken in a female great horned owl.

She was rescued from an electric fence and could neither fly nor stand. Her carers noticed that the bird had a brood patch, a clear sign that she had been incubating eggs or already caring for chicks, but they couldn't locate the mama owl's nest.

This unfortunate situation presented the wildlife rescuers with an opportunity. Young owls quickly imprint on humans, making release back into the wild almost impossible. Being raised by foster owls gives young birds the best chance of survival.

The rescuers put the rescued baby owl with the bereaved mom and the matchmaking went better than anyone dared to hope.

