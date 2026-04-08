Bald eagle battle ends in a terrible tangle caught on camera!

Surrey, Canada - Two bald eagles engaged in a fierce battle at lofty heights, but instead of ending with a clear winner, the two birds got tangled in a power line. Firefighters and animal rescuers had to free the foes.

Two bald eagles ended up stuck on power lines in Surrey, Canada after squabbling midair. © Screenshot/Facebook/OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

Two bald eagles fighting over territory or their offspring got themselves snared in power lines in Surrey, Canada.

The majestic birds' fight landed them in an embarrassing situation: hanging upside down and stuck together in a power line, according to CBC.

Residents were astonished to see the two squabblers dangling helplessly over a residential street and alerted rescue workers.

The fire department and workers from the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society came to untangle the eagles. Before they could get to work, the power line had to be switched off.

As soon as they were freed, the chastened birds bolted.

According to animal rescuers, fights in the spring aren't that uncommon, as bald eagles fight to protect their nests or their young. Luckily for these two, their battle didn't do any lasting damage.