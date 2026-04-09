Emperor penguins closer than ever to extinction amid worsening climate crisis

Emperor penguins have been declared an endangered species as climate change pushes the icon of Antarctica a step closer to extinction.

Gland, Switzerland - The International Union for Conservation of Nature declared emperor penguins an endangered species as climate change pushes the icon of Antarctica a step closer to extinction.

Emperor penguins have been officially declared an endangered species by International Union for Conservation of Nature. © PETER FRETWELL / BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY / AFP The penguins' status has been changed from "near threatened" to "endangered," underscoring the existential threat to ice-dependent species as global warming profoundly reshapes the frozen continent. Emperor penguins require sea ice to live, hunt, and breed. The early breakup and loss of these frozen ocean water platforms have caused their numbers to plummet. The IUCN – a global network of scientists, governments, and conservation groups– said changes in sea ice caused by climate change were expected to halve the emperor penguin population by the 2080s. Dogs Dog is terrified after being dumped in the trash – how will rescuers get her to trust them? They "concluded that human-induced climate change poses the most significant threat to emperor penguins", Philip Trathan, part of the IUCN expert group who worked on the Red List assessment, said in a statement.

Dramatic drop in numbers for multiple species

The Emperor penguin is two steps below "extinction in the wild," according to IUCN. © PETER BUCKTROUT / BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY / AFP The Red List of Threatened Species is maintained by the IUCN. It's the world's most comprehensive information source on the extinction status of plants, animals, and fungi. There are six classifications from "least concern" to "extinct". Those ranked as "endangered" are two steps below "extinction in the wild," which denotes a species surviving only in captivity and not in nature. The Antarctic fur seal – once hunted to near extinction by humans seeking their pelts – was also moved to the endangered category, their numbers having plunged more than 50% since 1999. Cats Kittens found abandoned in a park – rescuers are then stunned to read the desperate note left with them "The ongoing decline is due to climate change, as rising ocean temperatures and shrinking sea ice are pushing krill to greater ocean depths in search of colder water, reducing the availability of food for seals," the IUCN said.

Disappearing sea ice is a problem for emperor penguins

The sea ice emperor penguins need to survive is breaking up earlier and earlier due to climate change. © PETER BUCKTROUT / BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY / AFP The largest and heaviest of the penguin species, emperor penguins boast a brilliant golden-orange streak on the neck and chest. They have become symbolic of the quest to thrive and survive in Antarctica's harsh climes. They breed on the sea ice in the dead of winter, the males relying on the flat surface to keep their eggs warm beneath their feet. The sea ice also provides a habitat for chicks during the moulting season before they are waterproof. But climate change is making sea ice less stable, causing its retreat or early breakup in spring. Sea ice has been at record low levels since 2016, and the impact on emperor penguins has been well documented. Satellite imagery indicates around 20,000 adults – some 10% of the population – disappeared between 2009 and 2018 alone. "This species is closely associated with sea ice and ice packs," Christophe Barbraud, a scientist at French research institute CNRS, told AFP. "However, since 2016-2017, there has been a significant decrease in the extent of sea ice around Antarctica, and therefore, without sea ice, it will have great difficulty surviving." Trathan said emperor penguins were "a sentinel species that tell us about our changing world and how well we are controlling greenhouse gas emissions that lead to climate change".