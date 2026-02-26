Joke of the Day for February 26, 2026: A music-filled funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is a reader submission from Steven in New York, New York. Here's one to shake-up your sillies!
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Joke of the Day
Did you hear about the bus of Elvis impersonators that got into a crash on the way to an Elvis convention?
They're fine, but they're All Shook Up.
Cover photo: unsplash/Drew Beamer