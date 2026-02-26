Joke of the Day for February 26, 2026: A music-filled funny!

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a reader submission from Steven in New York, New York. Here's one to shake-up your sillies!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Joke of the Day

Did you hear about the bus of Elvis impersonators that got into a crash on the way to an Elvis convention?

They're fine, but they're All Shook Up.

Joke of the Day for February 26, 2026: A music-filled funny!
Joke of the Day for February 26, 2026: A music-filled funny!  © unsplash/Drew Beamer

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 25, 2026: A funny to grab on to! Joke of the Night for February 25, 2026: A funny to grab on to!
Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny
Joke of the Night for February 24, 2026: A funny that packs a punch Joke of the Night for February 24, 2026: A funny that packs a punch
Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile
Joke of the Night for February 23, 2026: A dog funny Joke of the Night for February 23, 2026: A dog funny
Joke of the Day for February 23, 2026: A chilly silly Joke of the Day for February 23, 2026: A chilly silly
Joke of the Night for February 22, 2026: A winter silly Joke of the Night for February 22, 2026: A winter silly
Joke of the Day for February 22, 2026: A blizzard of funny! Joke of the Day for February 22, 2026: A blizzard of funny!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: unsplash/Drew Beamer

More on Joke of the Day: