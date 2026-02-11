World Health Organization urges US to share intel on Covid-19 origins

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged Washington to share any intelligence it may be withholding on the Covid-19 pandemic's origins, despite the US quitting the WHO.

The WHO has urged the US to share any intelligence it may be withholding on the origin of Covid-19. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The global catastrophe killed an estimated 20 million people, according to the UN health agency, while shredding economies, crippling health systems, and turning people's lives upside-down.

The first cases were detected in Wuhan in China in late 2019, and understanding where the SARS-CoV-2 virus came from is seen as key to preventing future pandemics.

On his first day back in office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump handed the WHO his country's one-year withdrawal notice, which cited "the organization's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Trump's administration has officially embraced the theory that the virus leaked from a virology laboratory in Wuhan.

But the WHO said Washington did not hand over any Covid origins intelligence before marching out the organization's door.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that some countries have publicly said "they have intelligence about the origins – especially the US".

Therefore, several months ago, the UN health agency wrote to senior officials in the US, urging them to "share any intelligence information that they have", he told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We haven't received any information," Tedros lamented.

"We hope they will share, because we haven't still concluded the Covid origins," and "knowing what happened could help us to prevent the next" pandemic.