Joke of the Day for February 10, 2026: A side-splitting funny
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a side-splitting silly! Here's a fruity funny to make you chuckle.
Why are bananas so good at gymnastics?
Because they're great at splits.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Deon Black