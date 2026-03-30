Eight-year-old boy hailed as hero after saving neighbors and pets from fire disaster
Colorado Springs, Colorado - An eight-year-old boy has become a hero in Colorado Springs: when a fire broke out in his apartment complex, Joaquin Guillen didn't hesitate for a second and helped the other residents escape to safety.
The boy was riding his bike for a few laps on March 14 when he suddenly noticed a huge cloud of smoke.
Joaquin rode to the source of the smoke and saw flames pouring out of the windows of his home, he told KOAA NEWS5.
"The fire was going up to the third floor… and it looked like it was getting bigger and bigger," the eight-year-old explained.
Despite the danger, Joaquin didn't run away – he stayed with the burning building and acted like a hero.
He ran to tell his dad what was happening, but at first, Cody Guillen paid him no mind, as the eight-year-old is known for his pranks and jokes.
"I didn’t really think anything of it… until I stepped outside, heard the crackling, and saw it," Joaquin's father added.
Shortly after, Cody immediately contacted the fire department, and the boy took the opportunity during his dad's emergency call to inform the neighbors about the devastating fire.
"There were a lot of kids, a lot of pets… he's a real hero," a fire department spokesperson said.
Donation goal exceeded as Guillen family looks to rebuild
Thanks to Joaquin's quick action, all the residents of the house were brought to safety unharmed.
According to the fire department, no one was injured in the accident, but the shock still runs deep.
The fire, which broke out for an as yet unexplained reason, now poses a major challenge for the family of four.
Joaquin's grandmother has now appealed for donations on the GoFundMe platform.
"They escaped with only the clothes on their backs and are now facing the painful reality of starting over from nothing with no home, no belongings, and no essentials.," wrote Kristi Guillen.
"We humbly ask for prayers and any financial support you can give to help them secure shelter, food, clothing, and basic necessities as they rebuild their lives.," Joaquin's grandmother added.
The actual donation target of $2,000 was significantly exceeded after just a few weeks, and the family of four now has around $2,600 at its disposal.
Cody remained upbeat despite the high financial loss and was extremely grateful to his son. "I'm very proud of you… This is a moment to remember. I love you," said Joaquin's father.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/GoFundMe/Kristi Guillen