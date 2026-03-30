Eight-year-old boy hailed as hero after saving neighbors and pets from fire disaster

Colorado Springs, Colorado - An eight-year-old boy has become a hero in Colorado Springs: when a fire broke out in his apartment complex, Joaquin Guillen didn't hesitate for a second and helped the other residents escape to safety.

The fire had spread to the top floor of the apartment building. © Collage: Screenshots/GoFundMe/Kristi Guillen

The boy was riding his bike for a few laps on March 14 when he suddenly noticed a huge cloud of smoke.

Joaquin rode to the source of the smoke and saw flames pouring out of the windows of his home, he told KOAA NEWS5.

"The fire was going up to the third floor… and it looked like it was getting bigger and bigger," the eight-year-old explained.

Despite the danger, Joaquin didn't run away – he stayed with the burning building and acted like a hero.

He ran to tell his dad what was happening, but at first, Cody Guillen paid him no mind, as the eight-year-old is known for his pranks and jokes.

"I didn’t really think anything of it… until I stepped outside, heard the crackling, and saw it," Joaquin's father added.

Shortly after, Cody immediately contacted the fire department, and the boy took the opportunity during his dad's emergency call to inform the neighbors about the devastating fire.

"There were a lot of kids, a lot of pets… he's a real hero," a fire department spokesperson said.