Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 21, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Monday 3/21/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you ready to receive the stars' blessings? Or could some bad juju be about to mess up your Saturday? Check out your daily horoscope to see what kind of energy you should expect.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, March 21, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 3/21/2026. © 123RF/grandfailure Is everything running smoothly? Or are worries about the future casting dark shadows?

The moon is growing in the grounding earth sign of Taurus, and spring is officially here. Plant your feet and make the most of the new crisp energy. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 20, 2026 Grab some free astro tips from the horoscope for your zodiac sign: Capricorn, Aries, Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces, Libra, Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Virgo, or Taurus. Be curious and see how the stars can help you make the most of this Saturday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your creative side has you motivated to see what can be cultivated. Keeping all those big feelings hidden will stifle you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Think carefully about all major expenses and investments. You won't be able to forgive someone who brusies your soul for a good long while.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Time to talk to someone you really trust. You're in a good spot and can put your plans into action.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're feeling reflective and walking on eggshells at work. You need things to go at a snail's pace. Love makes you thirst for adventure. Get ready for a shower of compliments and people jockeying to be in the glow of your aura.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you really listen to your friend, you just might see the light. Now is the time to deal with your money issues on your own. Your coworkers can't help you with that.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Logic over feelings is the game of the day. Keep the promise you made to a friend, even if it's hard.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You don't really get bored. You know what you want and how to get it. Once you've learned to love yourself, you won't have anything to prove.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't rush things when it comes to romance. Take a beat, for your heart's sake. Hanging out with those you love works wonders. Your chances of a big break are currently slim. Be patient, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Passion is throwing sparks. If you don't seize the moment, this feeling could get you into trouble. Get ready for a promotion. Dare to take that boost and run with it.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Acting diplomatically always helps. Try not to dole out unsolicited advice. Trying to fix everything isn't always appreciated.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Sleep problems have been haunting you for a while. The problem isn't coming from the outside. Treat yourself more lovingly! You're a smart one and can take advantage of those opportunities.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20