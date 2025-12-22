Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 22, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 12/22/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Grab every opportunity coming your way this Monday with the helping hand of the daily horoscope for December 22!

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 22, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 12/22/2025. © 123rf.com/marucya Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign can create its own destiny with some hard work and cosmic luck! Astrology is your ticket to a fulfilling love life, a successful career, and balanced health. The planets and constellations have a mysterious effect on us, but the enlightening advice of your horoscope translates these forces into practical advice. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Learn from the past and look to the future with optimism no matter what your objectives. Every day can be a new and exciting adventure on your journey to happiness and harmony. Start a new week with a spring in your step and hope in your heart!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't try to control your partner, Aries. Successful relationships are a game of give and take. Fostering tenderness and intimacy is the way to go at a stressful time of year. Venus will show you the way.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Loved ones can't understand your behavior because you're unable to communicate properly. It's time to take a step back and think about your overall approach. Patience is key.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Uncertainty in your relationship in causing a lot of pain and confusion. Clear things up by figuring out what you truly want from your partner. Work is getting in the way of your personal growth.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Avoid rushing into any kind of decisions that have financial implications. The current astrological conditions aren't favorable for risky behavior. Long-term planning should be dominating your thoughts.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Sometimes, even you are shocked by the intensity of your emotions. Things will eventually calm down, but you're better off staying out of tense situations. Have the courage to accept your mistakes with grace and honesty.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You master a tricky situation with empathy and tact. Singles have a good chance of making headway with someone close to their heart, but they shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. Your love life lies in the balance.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You have withdrawn too much from loved ones out of a misguided desire to deal with problems on your own. That's a mistake, Libra. You won't find your way out of this bind until you seek and accept help.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The solution to a thorny family issue lies in a willingness to confront unpleasant truths. You already know this, but accepting it is a different matter altogether. Listen to signals from your body, Scorpio!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Love holds you captive, making it very hard to focus on professional matters. If you're ready to be vulnerable and sincere – even at the risk of heartache – take the plunge now. The rewards could be great.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your judgment is suspect at the moment, which is why important decisions should be put off. An excess of energy makes you restless, but the solution is simple: exercise and stay on the move!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you were a little more relaxed and less ambitious in your career, many things would fall into place. Trust in your abilities and gut instinct, not everything needs to be analyzed to death, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20