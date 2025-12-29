Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 29, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 12/29/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Start a new week on the right foot with the daily horoscope for December 29 and find out what Monday has in store for your zodiac sign!

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 12/29/2025. © 123RF / pitinan Whether you're looking to make some big changes at the end of the year or you just want to stay afloat as life's stormy waters rage around you, astrology has something valuable to offer. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every star sign can benefit from reflecting on where they've been before they look to the future. The current constellations favor reflection and introspection, which can sometimes lead to powerful revelations. Let the daily horoscope guide your mind to the right answers on your journey in love, work, health, and finances. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 28, 2025 You can only achieve your full potential by truly understanding yourself. Take that first step towards self-discovery today!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're happy to be tempted by a flirt, but are unwilling to seriously commit to anyone. Romance dominates your thoughts, which can have an adverse effect on some friendships. Don't underestimate other people's feelings, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your partner is counting on your support at a difficult time. Put yourself second for a while and respond with empathy. As your energy levels rise, take care not to overexert yourself.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You need to keep a cool head in financial matters now. Too much eagerness to take risks has put you in a complicated spot. You can handle a short period of restraint while your bank account stabilizes.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't put others through anything you wouldn't accept yourself, Cancer. Your emotions are running wild, which makes it hard to concentrate on what matters most. Take a beat and be with your thoughts.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Dealing with other people's crises comes easily to you. You're balanced and calm, spreading positivity wherever you go. Be careful not to neglect your partner, though, you have a finite amount of attention to give.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't be discouraged by criticism, some of it is just jealousy. Your body needs a helping hand at this time of year. Good nutrition and plenty of sleep are more important than ever.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A false sense of superiority could get you into trouble with people who mean a lot to you. Listen rather than talk, Libra. There's still a lot for you to learn on your journey.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

With Jupiter by your side, you don't need to worry about finances. Treat yourself to some well-deserved luxuries and share them with your loved ones. This is a positive, promising time for you!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got your head in the clouds, Sagittarius, but reality is about to come crashing in. Take a moment to think things through today and reassess some of your assumptions.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Routines are helpful and comforting, but not if they end up stifling your creativity. Take a chance on someone or something new, Capricorn. You've got so much more to give.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Seek out the company of friends and loved ones – they will be like a balm for your troubled soul. Be forgiving and willing to compromise, stubbornness will only create deep rifts and resentment.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20