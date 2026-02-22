Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 22, 2026

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 2/22/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Fortune favors the brave! Have courage and consult Sunday's daily horoscope for the inspiration you need to take on the day.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 22, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 2/22/2026. © 123rf/marrishuanna The magic of the universe has inspired people for countless generations. Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – can look to the skies for a fresh perspective on life. The daily horoscope can help you orient yourself this Sunday. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 21, 2026 Find out what's in store for you in love, career, and health. Be curious about the opportunities before you, and keep an open mind as you enter this new day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

In the long run, disagreements can't be swept under the rug. It's best to clarify things sooner rather than later. Your zest for life attracts others to you like a magnet. You are glowing!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Someone makes you a very interesting offer – don't hesitate! You are unfocused, and this will cause you to make mistakes and maybe even break something. Step back and reassess.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you channel all your energy into a task, new doors will start to open for you. Schedule time for physical exercise. Making the commitment and sticking to it is something you can be proud of.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A bit of relaxation will do you good. The storm clouds are clearing, and peace and harmony are returning to your love life. Spend time practicing an old hobby you've been neglecting of late.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's good to relax and take it easy, but be careful not to take things too far. Your stubbornness could get you in trouble if you're not careful.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Singles should embrace their flirty side! You never know whom you might meet. Don't hold yourself back out of fear. Success is within reach if you dare to grab it.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You have good opportunities to make progress at work. Busy days await! Use this Sunday to get charged up and ready to go.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let criticism get you down. Find peace and calm through music and nature. Once you recenter yourself, other tasks will feel a lot less overwhelming.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

People have misjudged you. Don't let that stand in your way. Know your own worth! It's time to make positive commitments when it comes to your health regimen.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

With concentration and perseverance, you can accomplish a lot. It's time to let someone know you care. Choose your words carefully, and don't be afraid to be vulnerable.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stay on the ball, and wait for the right time to assert yourself. When choosing a partner, don't just go for outer looks. Character is more important.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20