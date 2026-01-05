Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 5, 2026

Today's horoscope for Monday, 1/5/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Fate is what you make of it. Take on every challenge coming your way this Monday with the guiding light of the daily horoscope for January 5 on your side!

Your free horoscope on Monday, January 5, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 1/5/2026. © 123RF / morphart The new year sees Mercury in a highly influential position that could make or break every zodiac sign's prospects in matters of love, work, and finances. Other planets such as Venus and Neptune will also play their part, which is where astrology comes in.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Be more tolerant of those who are not as resilient as you. The right partner will inspire you at all times. Stop looking for love in all the wrong places, Aries. Sometimes, the answer is staring you in the face!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't rely on commitments from unreliable people, especially when it comes to finances. You're in danger of falling for a scam. Reassess your position with a clear head and you'll see exactly where the problems lie.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You risk alienating those closest to you with your unpredictable behavior. Mood swings and emotional outbursts are usually caused by an inner imbalance that longs to be addressed. Work on yourself, Gemini!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You'll get all the support you need from an ally at work. Be brave and carry out your plans without fear of failure. There's more than one person who is interested in you right now, Cancer.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Reduce friction with your partner by ignoring minor complaints and irritations. If you strengthen your body, your mind will also benefit. Prospects at work are looking up, but don't expect any huge changes.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your confidence is convincing, but you still have to work at backing it up with substance. Charisma will only get you so far. Your partner often doesn't know where they stand with you, which gives rise to tension.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A brewing conflict will explode out into the open in the near future unless you head it off. Clear communication and honesty are key at the moment. Love doesn't allow you to think clearly.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Too many cooks in the kitchen can ruin a good meal. Make sure you work as a team and understand each other's roles at work. You may feel tense, but physically everything is fine. Stop worrying!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A financial offer may have some serious downsides. Avoid stress and eat healthy food, your body needs all the backup it can get. There are big challenges coming in the near future.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Singles should not hesitate now. Grab your chances with both hands and you'll be rewarded with a whirlwind of emotions. Work can take a backseat for a while. Personal matters are too important to ignore.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You may feel carried away by a wave of optimism and see the world in a different light. Still, be careful not to lose sight of the big picture. Things won't always look this rosy.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20