Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, December 20, 2025

Are you fulfilling a great longing, or are you about to embark on a new path in life? Whatever decision you have to make for the future, your daily horoscope can light the way with some astrological wisdom!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, December 20, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 12/20/2025. © 123RF/marzolino Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the constellations stand for certain currents that influence the character and current state of the soul's life or well-being. Therefore, your zodiac sign holds great significance for astrologers. You probably already know what character traits come from your zodiac sign, but what opportunities or hurdles do the stars think will come your way on Saturday?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Make sure you complete important tasks in person, and don't get carried away with expensive purchases.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You feel as though you are treading water, so be patient. You're successful and appear strong and reliable to others – this arouses envy and mistrust. Don't let yourself be diverted from your path!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Slowly but surely, you're initiating promising changes. Your health will suffer from your exaggerated efforts.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Clear strategies and agreements create respect within the family. If you make advances, you may be turned down.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have no reason to doubt your abilities. You long for harmony, so do something about it!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take vitamins to strengthen your body's defenses. People can't see through you – show who you really are.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The person close to your heart thinks, feels, and acts very differently from how you imagine. Don't take any financial risks now – just wait and see.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You tend to overestimate criticism from colleagues and take it too seriously. Professionally, you should be a little more reserved. Take things slowly, and try not to force anything.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You should not react with defiance if you feel like decisions are being made over your head. With heart and mind, it should be easy for you to meet long-term goals and current needs at the same time.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Postpone all important decisions for a while. Your professional and private development will be encouraged. Review what you've achieved so far, and plan from the wealth of opportunities on offer.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The best conditions for an upbeat mood are at hand. You spread a relaxed atmosphere and will experience goodwill all around. Love shows itself from its most beautiful side – things couldn't be better. Don't get overconfident now!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20