Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 12/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Every star sign can take destiny into their own hands thanks to the cosmic messages in their daily horoscope for Sunday, December 28.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, December 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 12/28/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: if you are looking for happiness and long for harmony, you have to do something about it! Empty promises are not enough. Each sign of the zodiac will be challenged by fate in its own way. To open your for mind for new ideas and deep feelings, it helps to put the past behind you first. If your emotions are going crazy, you may not be far away from your next lucky love. Here, anyone interested in astrology can find out which sign of the zodiac will hit the jackpot on Sunday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have a constant thirst for knowledge, and learning comes easily. Important matters can become complicated and turn out to be a disadvantage, so don't push for decisions right now.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your energy level fluctuates and depends very much on your mood. Your whole being radiates contentment and harmony.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's hard for you to stay sane. After your big achievement, your colleagues are paying you some well-deserved respect.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Make your demands without further ado. Don't put it off again – the sooner you start, the better. You've achieved a great deal in the past and now deserve a few relaxing days with your loved ones.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

What more could you want? You are loved from all sides. Even if you don't get support from everyone right away, you still come across as convincing.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's high time to think about what you really want from a relationship. A heavenly calm awaits you. Most of your tasks have been completed, so you can finally slow down a little.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You defy all resistance and have admirers on your side. In the near future, you'll master your work with ease.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

There will be far-reaching professional opportunities. You probably won't make a big profit at first, but it will pay off later. Take care of your health. It plays a very important role at the moment and will help you pursue your goals successfully.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your strength is dwindling, so it's no wonder you're spending yourself mindlessly. Better check your change – you're in danger of losing it.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Even if you don't feel like it, you should still pay attention to the details. Duty calls – fulfill your tasks!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

This is a time when you can – and should – open your heart. Whatever you have in mind, it should be feasible.

Horoscope Pisces: February 20 to March 20