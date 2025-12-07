Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, December 7, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 12/7/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 12/7/2025. © 123rf.com/natcha29 The movement of the stars and planets has a strong influence on our thoughts and feelings, no matter if you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces. Find out how to use those forces to your advantage with the wisdom of astrology. Whether you're looking for a breakthrough in love, a promotion at work, or just physical and emotional balance, your connection to the astral plane is like a compass guiding you in the right direction. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, December 6, 2025 Fate is what you make of it, zodiac signs! You always have a choice – the challenge is making the right one at the right time. Take Sunday's challenges and opportunities in stride with the help of your daily horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have very high expectations of any potential partner – no wonder you've been struggling to find one. Start treating people with more understanding and you'll soon reap the benefits.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You sometimes act as if you know everything, which can get on people's nerves. Focus on listening rather than talking today, there are important lessons to be learned.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Forget about your worries and spend the evening with positive, engaging people. Your goal of self-optimization has made you forget to take pleasure in the small things, Gemini. Rediscover that sense of wonder.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't hesitate in the face of a new opportunity in your love life. Even if you have doubts, decisiveness will bring success. This also applies to your finances, where you've been unduly cautious.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

When making important decisions, seek out the advice of people you trust. Your judgment isn't at its best right now. You may encounter a surprise in your personal life. Whether it's good or bad depends on what you make of it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Diplomacy is your superpower – use it to fix a conflict brewing in your circle of friends. Stress levels are decreasing, chores feel like a breeze, and you feel ready to take on the whole world.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Treat yourself to something nice, Libra! You deserve more than just the basics of life. Let your heart guide you towards what's truly important. You've been ignoring it for too long.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your finances won't improve in the immediate future. The current astrological conditions don't favor risk-taking, so put the brakes on your impulsivity. You already have a tendency to rush into things.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A whisper of love has sent your senses into overdrive. Follow your intuition, but don't leave yourself totally vulnerable, Sagittarius. Your constellations paint a complicated picture when it comes to romance.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

There's a danger of miscommunication today. Think carefully before you say things, you may end up regretting them. You have all the support you need from friends who understand your true intentions.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Avoid engaging in long debates, you won't be convincing anyone at the moment. Stay organized, structure brings out the best in you. A few moments of peace and quiet in solitude will benefit you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20