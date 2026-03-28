Spring 2026 fashion horoscope: The look you need to up your aura

What look do you need to glow in Spring 2026? Following the advice in your fashion horoscope will have you looking irresistible.

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York - What look do you need to glow in Spring 2026? Following the advice in your fashion horoscope will have you looking irresistible.



What look do you need to glow in Spring 2026? © Collage: unsplash/Henri Lajarrige Lombard & unsplash/ Meizhi Lang Spring has sprung, and it's time to pep up your wardrobe! This season isn't known for its clarity. The weather can switch from cloudy to stunning and back within minutes. This changeability can make looking fabulous tricky. Luckily, 2026 spring fashion boasts an attitude of "you do you" and stands by bold mish-mashes. Think an oversized t-shirt over a statement lime green skirt with frills. Iran War Trump says Iran negotiators are "afraid" to make a deal: "They figure they'll be killed by their own people" Some signs should be looking to up their fashion game with a bold scarf tied around their neck or waist. Even a bright red sweater on top of silk pants mixed with an old utility jacket screams "in" for this season. The only question is: what feels authentic to you in the mix? The spring 2026 fashion horoscope can help fire signs glow, water signs flow, earth signs grow, and air signs wow!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Lime Green

Let your edgy energy shine. Get that lime green on you, Aries. You're all about anything new. You want change, and you want it now. Green of any hue is in and will send the right signal: It's go time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Utility jacket

Pockets are your jam, regardless of the season. When fashion and convenience meet, it's a chef kiss for you. Top your usual garb with an earth-toned jacket, and you'll show that you're not just practical. You're a bull that's in the know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Bright scarf

A social butterfly like you cannot forget their wings. Tie a scarf around your neck and let the edges flap. Or if you're feeling flirty, put it around your waist. This season, you should be embracing that "come hither" vibe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Silk something

You've got enough hard edges; show off your softer side with some silk this spring. Make sure it's a pale pastel or if it's dark, go shiny. Pair this with a warm sweater, and you'll be turning heads.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Tomato red

Express that main character energy with a bold color. Tomato red will only enhance your fire. Lions don't shy away from fights, flirts, or challenges.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Bold beachy stripes

Shake up your own expectations this spring, Virgo. Get some bold beachy stripes out and rock them. You've got a wild side, so show it off.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Boat shoes

Spring 2026 is about trying new things, Libra. Wear boat shoes with everything. They won't let you slip out as you take on new adventures. Plus, they show that you crave silliness and leisure while being all about business.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Tack pants

Hedge your bets and raise some eyebrows with track pants. No one knows if you really work out or if this piece is just a fashion statement. Give some grins as people stare. Only you know what you're truly capable of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Competing layers

Put an oversized t-shirt on top of your long sleeve shirt and dare to wear it with something fancy, like a sparkly skirt or leather pants. Sagittarius, you always want it all. This 2026 spring season, mixing it all up is in. This is your language, embrace it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Bare belly

You've been working on your body and confidence all winter long. Show off your middle section with a crop top or cut-off t-shirt and let that spring breeze tickle you. When you're happy, it never matters what you wear.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Frills

Up your aura with frills this season. Air signs look best in something that moves with the – think a dress with fluttery ruffles or something inspired by the 1920s. Your bold ideas will land harder when you look easy breezy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): V-neck sweater

You're of two minds this spring. You want to flirt and be cozy. A deep cut V-neck sweater will send all the right signals, Pisces.