The best Valentine's Day date activity according to the zodiac signs!

By Jamie Grasse

It's almost Valentine's Day, so why not plan an activity that will speak to your lover's soul? This romantic horoscope will help you organize a fun-filled activity to sweep your love off their feet and show them how much you care.

Plan the best Valentine's Day date for your love according to their zodiac sign. © Unsplash/Dilan NaGi You can do better than a card or flowers this Valentine's Day! With the right activity, you can take your relationship to the next level. By planning a date night activity based on your lover's zodiac sign, you'll make your crush, love, or partner swoon. Still brainstorming? Let the stars help you put together a romantic adventure that your love won't soon forget. Check out your boo's sign below, and let's go!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Play darts

This fire sign can't back down from a competition. Challenge them to a simple game like darts, and watch the sparks fly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Pottery class

Those born under this earth sign love playing in the mud! Do a pottery class with this sensual sign and make something one-of-a-kind, just like your love. Even if you two create an ugly cup, the muck will bring you closer together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Bookstore adventure

Geminis are a social air sign with a love of words and stories. Take your boo to a bookstore or the library and browse the shelves together. Pick out books for each other and swap sweet tales all night!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Conversations by candlelight

This sensitive sign loves to talk about feelings and deep insights. Set the mood for your sometimes withdrawn crab by lighting candles and asking them some deep, thought-provoking questions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Karaoke

Your Leo loves the limelight, so give them a stage to shine on with karaoke! It doesn't even matter if singing is their thing or not. They will croon their way into your heart all over again. This will be a night to remember – and laugh about!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Flower arranging

Virgo's love order and enjoy creating their own notions of symmetry. By giving them a class in flower arranging or a DIY bouquet, you'll show this sign that you understand them!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Classic romantic comedy movie night

Romantics to the core, nothing speaks to a Libra more than a cuddly movie night. Just make sure you've got the movie picked out already, because this sign can be a bit indecisive. And don't forget the snacks!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Escape room

Scorpios like challenges, but they also like to pretend they don't need help with anything. An escape room takes at least two and will show this sign that working as a team is a heady rush!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Surprise fondue

Tell this adventurous fire sign to bring their favorite foods to dip, but don't tell them what's for dinner. Sagittariuses love trying strange food combinations. Don't be surprised if they dip fruit into melted cheese or something salty into molten chocolate!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Help with spring cleaning

This practical sign doesn't love extra frills. Capricorns like getting things done, and their to-do lists are super long. Offering to help your sea goat clean or organize their workshop will show them you can speak their love language.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): History museum adventure

What's sexier than learning something new? Nothing, if your partner was born under the intellectual sign of Aquarius. A trip to the history museum will inspire your love much more than chocolate or flowers. Bring your walking shoes, as you two will likely be exploring for hours.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Partner Yoga

This sign is all about testing limits and doing things differently. Why not show your love that you're willing to stretch for them? There's nothing more attractive to your special Pisces than a shared experience, especially one that includes backbends.