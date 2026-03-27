Iran claims attack on USS Lincoln as media calls Trump "world's most pathetic" liar

Tehran, Iran - Iran said on Wednesday it fired a volley of cruise missiles at a US aircraft carrier, as strikes rained down across the Middle East despite alleged back-channel diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-week war.

Iran claimed to have launched "powerful strikes" on the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group. © REUTERS

Iran's military said its cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group had "forced it to change its position", warning of "powerful strikes" when the "hostile fleet" comes into range.

Meanwhile, Iranian newspapers on Wednesday ridiculed what they called President Donald Trump's "lies" about ongoing diplomatic discussions to end the war.

A caricature of Trump with an Pinocchio-style nose looming over a map of the Strait of Hormuz appeared on the front page of the conservative daily Javan, under the headline "The world's most pathetic and dishonorable liar."

On Monday, just hours before the expiry of an ultimatum he had set – threatening strikes on power plants if Iran did not reopen the strategic strait – Trump unexpectedly announced talks with Tehran. Iranian authorities have denied there are any negotiations, direct or indirect.

Javan accused Trump of lying to calm the markets and push down oil prices, which is exactly what happened in the minutes before the Republican's post about negotiations.

Since Iran's denial, "oil and gas prices have risen once again", the paper noted, comparing Trump to "a gambler in a slump" in a war he believed he could win quickly, like a lucky hand of poker.

The Tasnim news agency also mocked Trump, showing him with dishevelled hair and a defeated expression.

"The politics of lies," headlined Sobh-e No (New Morning), echoing other reactions and commentaries across Iranian media.